Warrior to Soul Mate

IMPORTANT UPDATES FROM VA PITTSBURGH

No one under the age of 18 is permitted in our facilities at this time. In-person visitation for COVID-negative inpatients at University Drive is limited to two adults per patient during specified hours. Outpatients can bring one adult support person to clinic appointments and procedures. We require all entrants to wear a VA-provided procedure mask. For more information, please see Operating Status. Contact us before you visit: For some needs, we may be able to provide care by phone or video.

COVID-19 Vaccines at VA Pittsburgh: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see VAPHS COVID-19 Vaccines.

COVID-19 Emergency Department care: To ensure we can prioritize treatment for Veterans most in need of emergency COVID-19 care, do not report to our Emergency Department for COVID-19 treatment unless you have trouble breathing or severe symptoms. Do not report to our Emergency Department for COVID-19 treatment/testing if you have mild or no symptoms. Do not walk-in for non-emergency care: To schedule an appointment, call 412-822-3000 or send a secure message to your provider via MyHealtheVet at myhealth.va.gov.

COVID-19 testing: COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. If you have a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, call 412-360-6000 and select option #3 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities or to schedule an appointment for testing at University Drive.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit CDC: What you Need to Know

For VA-specific information: Visit COVID-19 Vaccines at VA, use VA’s Coronavirus Chatbot or read Coronavirus FAQs and Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Get updates on affected services and facilities