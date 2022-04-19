Warrior to Soul Mate
One-day workshop for Veterans and their partners to build communication skills
- When
-
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Ask your provider to enter a consult (CHAPLAIN – Warrior to Soul Mate Communication Workshop) or contact our Chaplain Service at 412-360-1826 for more information.
Warrior to Soul Mate is a one-day workshop at our University Drive campus for Veterans and their partners to learn communication skills for renewing and reconnecting with one another.
Couples will learn practical skills to:
- Promote intimacy, empathy and sharing
- Grow mutual respect
- Turn negativity into understanding, connection and love
- Connect feelings with behaviors
- Handle differences and reach goals as a couple
- Deal with hidden expectations and assumptions
Meal not provided. Lunch breaks typically last 60 to 90 minutes to allow time for off-site dining.