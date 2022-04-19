 Skip to Content

Warrior to Soul Mate

One-day workshop for Veterans and their partners to build communication skills

When
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Where

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Cost
Free

Registration

Ask your provider to enter a consult (CHAPLAIN – Warrior to Soul Mate Communication Workshop) or contact our Chaplain Service at 412-360-1826 for more information. 

Warrior to Soul Mate is a one-day workshop at our University Drive campus for Veterans and their partners to learn communication skills for renewing and reconnecting with one another. 

Couples will learn practical skills to: 

  • Promote intimacy, empathy and sharing 
  • Grow mutual respect 
  • Turn negativity into understanding, connection and love 
  • Connect feelings with behaviors 
  • Handle differences and reach goals as a couple 
  • Deal with hidden expectations and assumptions 

Meal not provided. Lunch breaks typically last 60 to 90 minutes to allow time for off-site dining. 

