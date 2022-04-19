 Skip to Content

Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair

When
Thursday, May 12, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET
Where

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Cost
Free

Registration

Contact caregiver support coordinator at 412-822-2364 or vanessa.beck@va.gov

Learn about new VA and community caregiver support services.

Two ways to join

  1. Join by Webex 
  2. Join by phone
    1-404-397-1596 | Meeting number (access code):2760 505 4822

SCHEDULE

  • 9-9:10 a.m.  Director Welcome
  • 9:10-9:30 a.m.  Caregiver Support Program Updates
  • 9:30-10 a.m.  Caregiver Solutions
  • 10-10:30 a.m.  Veterans Benefits Administration
  • 10:30-10:45 a.m.  BREAK
  • 10:45-11:15 a.m.  VA Pittsburgh Intimate Partner Violence
  • 11:15-11:45 a.m.  Wounded Warrior Project
  • 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. American Red Cross
  • 12:15-12:30 p.m.  BREAK
  • 12:30-1 p.m.  AARP: Frauds and Scams targeting the Veteran population
  • 1-130 p.m.  Greater PA Food Bank

HEAR FROM

  • VA Pittsburgh Caregiver Support Program
  • NAMS Caregiver Solutions
  • Veterans Benefits Administration
  • VA Pittsburgh Intimate Partner Violence Program
  • Wounded Warrior Project
  • American Red Cross
  • AARP
  • Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank

