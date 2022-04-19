Caregiver Support Virtual Resource Fair
- When
-
Thursday, May 12, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Contact caregiver support coordinator at 412-822-2364 or vanessa.beck@va.gov
Learn about new VA and community caregiver support services.
Two ways to join
- Join by Webex
- Join by phone
1-404-397-1596 | Meeting number (access code):2760 505 4822
SCHEDULE
- 9-9:10 a.m. Director Welcome
- 9:10-9:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Program Updates
- 9:30-10 a.m. Caregiver Solutions
- 10-10:30 a.m. Veterans Benefits Administration
- 10:30-10:45 a.m. BREAK
- 10:45-11:15 a.m. VA Pittsburgh Intimate Partner Violence
- 11:15-11:45 a.m. Wounded Warrior Project
- 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. American Red Cross
- 12:15-12:30 p.m. BREAK
- 12:30-1 p.m. AARP: Frauds and Scams targeting the Veteran population
- 1-130 p.m. Greater PA Food Bank
HEAR FROM
- VA Pittsburgh Caregiver Support Program
- NAMS Caregiver Solutions
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- VA Pittsburgh Intimate Partner Violence Program
- Wounded Warrior Project
- American Red Cross
- AARP
- Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank