Building Community Connections
Learn about caregiver support benefits and services for seriously ill and dying Veterans.
When:
Fri. Jul 22, 2022, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Learn about caregiver support benefits and services for seriously ill and dying Veterans:
- Overview of VA Caregiver Support Programs | 9–10 a.m.
Program of Comprehensive Support for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
- Network Questions and Answers | 10–10:15 a.m.
Relationship Building
- Veteran Centered Snapshots | 10:15–11 a.m.
Identifying Spiritual Distress of Veterans and Caregivers
Psychological and Spiritual Support
You can join via Microsoft Teams or by phone at 1-872-701-0185 (ID 165 320 867#)
Questions? Contact Deb Goral at 412-360-1984 or deborah.goral@va.gov
Presented by VA Pittsburgh and VA Altoona healthcare systems.
Sponsored by the Veteran Community Partnership (VCP) VCP ensures Veterans and their caregivers have access to the widest range of choices and services. VCP in Pittsburgh is a group of community and VA members who work together to empower Veterans and caregivers.See more events