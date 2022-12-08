 Skip to Content
Connected Care Presentation

Virtual event to learn more about My HealtheVet and connected care.

When:

Mon. Dec 12, 2022, 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join our My HealtheVet coordinators to learn more about:

  • Important My HealtheVet features
  • Obtaining an account and access your VA Health Records
  • VA online education and resources
  • Two-factor authentication login requirements
  • Optimizing your account

Need to join via phone? Call 1-404-397-1596 and use access code 2763 692 1838.

