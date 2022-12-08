Connected Care Presentation
Virtual event to learn more about My HealtheVet and connected care.
When:
Mon. Dec 12, 2022, 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join our My HealtheVet coordinators to learn more about:
- Important My HealtheVet features
- Obtaining an account and access your VA Health Records
- VA online education and resources
- Two-factor authentication login requirements
- Optimizing your account
Need to join via phone? Call 1-404-397-1596 and use access code 2763 692 1838.