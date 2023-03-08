Fourth Annual Caregiver and Family Resource Fair
VAPHS Fourth Annual Caregiver and Family Resource Fair
When:
Thu. May 18, 2023, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Stop by to learn about various caregiver resources, meet with community partners, talk with fellow caregivers, enter to win caregivers’ gift baskets, and relax with music and recreation therapy. Check in at the table outside Building 71 and then walk or roll to the outdoor Mason’s Pavilion. If it rains, check-in and events will move to the Learning Exchange inside Building 71.
Participating partners include:
• Vet Centers
• American Red Cross: Military and Veteran Caregiver Network
• Alzheimer’s Association
• STAT Equine Inc.
• Veterans Benefits Administration
• Veterans Leadership Program
• And more!
Have questions or want to register now? Call 412-822-2364.