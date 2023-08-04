Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Claims Assistance

DVIDS Burn Pit Woman Toxic Exposure

When:

Mon. Aug 7, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

Room 1N-144, Building 1

Cost:

Free

With two important PACT Act deadlines fast approaching, a representative from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and a Veterans service officer from the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will be available Aug. 7-9 on our University Drive campus to help Veterans and their survivors file claims or an intent to file.

To meet with the VBA representative, stop in Room 1N-144, Building 1:

  • Aug. 7-8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Aug. 9 from 1-4 p.m.

To meet with the DMVA service officer, stop in the same location:

  • Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care can stop at Registration to apply to enroll during regular business hours at University Drive or the H.J. Heinz III campus in O’Hara Township, near Aspinwall.

Bring your DD214 and information regarding income (for enrolling in VA health care).

You can apply for PACT Act benefits anytime, but you should be aware of the following deadlines:

If you can’t make it to University Drive, we will also have VBA and VHA staff available to assist you at our final two military toxic exposures benefits and enrollment fairs:

