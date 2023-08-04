PACT Act Claims Assistance

With two important PACT Act deadlines fast approaching, a representative from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and a Veterans service officer from the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will be available Aug. 7-9 on our University Drive campus to help Veterans and their survivors file claims or an intent to file.

To meet with the VBA representative, stop in Room 1N-144, Building 1:

Aug. 7-8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 9 from 1-4 p.m.

To meet with the DMVA service officer, stop in the same location:

Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Veterans who are not yet enrolled in VA health care can stop at Registration to apply to enroll during regular business hours at University Drive or the H.J. Heinz III campus in O’Hara Township, near Aspinwall.

Bring your DD214 and information regarding income (for enrolling in VA health care).

You can apply for PACT Act benefits anytime, but you should be aware of the following deadlines:

Aug. 9, 2023 – last day to file a PACT Act claim/intent to file and be eligible to have benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

Sept. 30, 2023 – Last day for combat Veterans discharged between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, to apply to enroll in VA health care during a special enrollment period.

If you can’t make it to University Drive, we will also have VBA and VHA staff available to assist you at our final two military toxic exposures benefits and enrollment fairs: