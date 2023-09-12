VAPHS Quarterly Town Hall
VAPHS Quarterly Town Hall
When:
Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 10:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 71, Learning Exchange
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Attend in person, via Webex or by phone.
Join via Webex:
- tinyurl.com/4wv7hxwh
- Webinar number:
2760 296 5213
- Webinar password:
25QtufYPT*3
(25788397 from phones)
Join via phone:
- Call 1-404-397-1596
- Enter the access code: 276 029 65213
- Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.