Belmont County Town Hall On The Move and Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Ohio Valley Mall Community Room
67800 Mall Road
St. Clairsville, OH
Cost:
Free
3 p.m. Town Hall
Get important updates and hear from VAPHS and VBA leadership and other VA representatives. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to use your feedback to improve VA care.
4-6 p.m. Resource Fair
Talk to subject matter experts about programs and services for Veterans, including VA Whole Health, VA benefits, vocational rehabilitation, and much, much more!