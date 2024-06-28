Belmont County Town Hall On The Move and Veterans Resource Fair When: Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Ohio Valley Mall Community Room 67800 Mall Road St. Clairsville, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Ohio Valley Mall Community Room Cost: Free





3 p.m. Town Hall

Get important updates and hear from VAPHS and VBA leadership and other VA representatives. Our town halls are part of our ongoing effort to use your feedback to improve VA care.

4-6 p.m. Resource Fair

Talk to subject matter experts about programs and services for Veterans, including VA Whole Health, VA benefits, vocational rehabilitation, and much, much more!

