Art in the Park
Join Caregiver Support and VAPHS Art Therapy for an afternoon of creating art in the park!
When:
Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
O’Hara Township Community Park
330 Fox Chapel Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Connect with fellow caregivers and engage in an art adventure using nature to explore our internal resources.
Need to know:
- Rain or Shine.
- Bathrooms and parking available.
- Veterans are welcome and will participate in separate craft.
Interested? RSVP by Sept. 18 by contacting Vanessa Beck, 412-822-2364.