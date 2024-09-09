Skip to Content

Art in the Park

Join Caregiver Support and VAPHS Art Therapy for an afternoon of creating art in the park!

When:

Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Where:

O’Hara Township Community Park

330 Fox Chapel Road

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Connect with fellow caregivers and engage in an art adventure using nature to explore our internal resources. 

Need to know:

  • Rain or Shine.
  • Bathrooms and parking available. 
  • Veterans are welcome and will participate in separate craft.

Interested? RSVP by Sept. 18 by contacting Vanessa Beck, 412-822-2364.

Last updated: