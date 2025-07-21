The Doorstep: Supporting At-Risk and Homeless Veterans

This is an online event.

Join the Health Care for Homeless Veterans and Suicide Prevention teams for a vital training session

Do you work with homeless Veterans? Join the Health Care for Homeless Veterans and Suicide Prevention teams for a vital training session exploring how suicide prevention efforts intersect with homeless services. Learn how to guide at-risk Veterans toward lifesaving VA resources and benefits.

You will learn how to:

Identify signs that a Veteran may be “at risk”

Navigate VA programs and services available to homeless Veterans

Understand the “doorstep” to care and how to help Veterans begin their journey to stability and support



To Register, email Nicole Gallagher at Nicole Gallagher at Nicole.gallagher@va.gov.