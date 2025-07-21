Skip to Content

The Doorstep: Supporting At-Risk and Homeless Veterans

Join the Health Care for Homeless Veterans and Suicide Prevention teams for a vital training session

Do you work with homeless Veterans? Join the Health Care for Homeless Veterans and Suicide Prevention teams for a vital training session exploring how suicide prevention efforts intersect with homeless services. Learn how to guide at-risk Veterans toward lifesaving VA resources and benefits.

You will learn how to:

  • Identify signs that a Veteran may be “at risk”
  • Navigate VA programs and services available to homeless Veterans
  • Understand the “doorstep” to care and how to help Veterans begin their journey to stability and support
     

To Register, email Nicole Gallagher at Nicole Gallagher at Nicole.gallagher@va.gov.

