The Doorstep: Supporting At-Risk and Homeless Veterans
Join the Health Care for Homeless Veterans and Suicide Prevention teams for a vital training session
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Do you work with homeless Veterans? Join the Health Care for Homeless Veterans and Suicide Prevention teams for a vital training session exploring how suicide prevention efforts intersect with homeless services. Learn how to guide at-risk Veterans toward lifesaving VA resources and benefits.
You will learn how to:
- Identify signs that a Veteran may be “at risk”
- Navigate VA programs and services available to homeless Veterans
- Understand the “doorstep” to care and how to help Veterans begin their journey to stability and support
To Register, email Nicole Gallagher at Nicole Gallagher at Nicole.gallagher@va.gov.