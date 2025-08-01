University Drive “Hell or High Seas” Documentary Screening

Join us for a special screening of “Hell or High Seas” - a powerful documentary on Veteran resilience.

Join VA Pittsburgh’s Suicide Prevention Team for screenings of “Hell or High Seas,” a moving documentary that highlights the struggles of Veterans transitioning back to civilian life. Open to Veterans and staff. CEUs for staff will be available.

Watch the trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2J5NenyxVs

Screenings begin at noon in the Learning Exchanges:

Sept. 2 | University Drive (virtual option available)



Come learn, reflect and engage in meaningful dialogue around Veteran wellness and support.