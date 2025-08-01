University Drive “Hell or High Seas” Documentary Screening
Join us for a special screening of “Hell or High Seas” - a powerful documentary on Veteran resilience.
When:
No event data
Where:
Learning Exchange, Building 29, 2nd floor
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Pittsburgh’s Suicide Prevention Team for screenings of “Hell or High Seas,” a moving documentary that highlights the struggles of Veterans transitioning back to civilian life. Open to Veterans and staff. CEUs for staff will be available.
Watch the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2J5NenyxVs
Screenings begin at noon in the Learning Exchanges:
- Sept. 2 | University Drive (virtual option available)
Come learn, reflect and engage in meaningful dialogue around Veteran wellness and support.