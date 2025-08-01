Skip to Content

Heinz Campus “Hell or High Seas” Documentary Screening

Join us for a special screening of “Hell or High Seas” - a powerful documentary on Veteran resilience

When:

Where:

Learning Exchange, Bldg 71

1010 Delafield Road

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Pittsburgh’s Suicide Prevention Team for screenings of “Hell or High Seas,” a moving documentary that highlights the struggles of Veterans transitioning back to civilian life. Open to Veterans and staff. CEUs for staff will be available. 

Watch the trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2J5NenyxVs

Screenings begin at noon in the Learning Exchanges:

  • Sept. 24 | H.J. Heinz III Campus

Come learn, reflect and engage in meaningful dialogue around Veteran wellness and support. 

