Belmont County Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair

This event offers Veterans an opportunity to learn more about VA health care benefits

WHAT: This event is one of a series of Veteran Town Halls and Resource Fairs in Pennsylvania and Ohio. This event offers Veterans an opportunity to learn more about VA health care benefits and receive assistance enrolling in VA care and benefits. Veterans can also hear from VA leadership and give feedback.

WHO: Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to attend to learn about VA programs, benefits and services. VA staff will provide information on topics that include the PACT Act, toxic exposures and screenings, women Veterans’ health care, community care, VA Whole Health and vocational rehabilitation.

Town Hall speakers include VAPHS leadership and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

WHY: This event offers Veterans an opportunity to learn more about the VA health care benefits they’ve earned and to get assistance enrolling in VA care and benefits.

Schedule

2 p.m. Town Hall: Hear from VA leadership and give feedback to help us improve care.

1-4 p.m. Resource Fair: Learn about veterans’ programs and services, including:

VA Whole Health

Vocational Rehabilitation

Women’s Health Services

Community Care

And more!

Resource Fair will be closed during the Town Hall. To learn more about VA health care, visit pittsburgh.va.gov or call 1-866-482-7488.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Veterans interested in enrolling in VA benefits are to bring a copy of their DD-214 and have information on their household income. Some who applied previously might be newly eligible under the PACT Act.