VA Pittsburgh Veterans town hall - H.J. Heinz III campus

VA Pittsburgh to host in person and virtual Veterans town halls on its H.J. Heinz III campus

WHAT: VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) will host a Veterans Town Hall on its H.J. Heinz III campus and online via Webex.

Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to get important VA updates. They will hear from VAPHS leadership as well as representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

WHO: Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to attend to learn about VA programs, benefits and services.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 10-11 a.m.

WHERE: Join in person, via Webex or by phone:

In person in the Learning Exchange in bldg. 71 on the H.J. Heinz III campus, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.

Via Webex at https://shorturl.at/cav1X, webinar number 2822 372 9550 and password x2fGS9qHN*3 (92347974 when dialing from a phone or video system).

By phone at 1-404-397-1596 and enter access code 282 237 29550 – participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.

Media is welcome to attend and submit questions via email to vaphsmediarelations@va.gov.