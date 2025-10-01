H.J. Heinz III Campus Centennial Commemoration

The commemoration kicks off a yearlong series of events marking 100 years of the Heinz campus’s service to Veterans.

Veterans, their families, significant others and the public are invited to join us on Oct. 10 for our H.J. Heinz III Centennial Commemoration. The event will mark the 100th anniversary of the first patient admitted to the Heinz campus in October 1925.

Veterans can learn about their VA benefits, check their eligibility for VA health care, browse a static motorcycle and vehicle display, make suggestions for items to be included in a time capsule, purchase food from food trucks and enjoy free cake.

The commemoration kicks off a yearlong series of events marking 100 years of the Heinz campus’s service to Veterans.

Friday, Oct. 10

1-4 p.m.

H.J. Heinz III VA Medical Center

1010 Delafield Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Featuring:

• Information on VA benefits

• Walk-in flu shot clinic

• And more!

The Heinz campus in O’Hara Township was dedicated in July 1925 as the U.S. Veterans Hospital No. 103, also known as the Aspinwall Tuberculosis Hospital, for the treatment of Veterans with tuberculosis. Built at a cost of $1 million, the 13-building hospital complex included a 226-bed infirmary, ambulance building, garage, laundry, storage, attendants quarters, nurses residence and officers quarters. It admitted its first patient, a World War I Veteran, on Oct. 12, 1925. A $68 million, 400-bed replacement facility was dedicated in 1994. The hospital complex was formally renamed the H. John Heinz III Progressive Care Center in 1999. The campus currently provides ambulatory care and operates a 188-bed Community Living Center and an 88-bed Veterans Recovery Center.