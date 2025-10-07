Painting the Canvas of You

Join the Caregiver Support team and fellow caregivers for a day of self-discovery, reflection and creativity through guided discussion and a painting activity. Caregivers are invited to share a song for the playlist that represents you! Submit your song (title and artist name) to Ramon.Rivera5@va.gov.

Register Today! Email VHAPTHCaregiverSupportProgram@va.gov or call 412-822-2364.