Painting the Canvas of You

a day of self-discovery, reflection and creativity through guided discussion and a painting activity

When:

No event data

Where:

Bldg. 71, Learning Exchange

1010 Delafield Road

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Join the Caregiver Support team and fellow caregivers for a day of self-discovery, reflection and creativity through guided discussion and a painting activity. Caregivers are invited to share a song for the playlist that represents you! Submit your song (title and artist name) to Ramon.Rivera5@va.gov.

Register Today! Email VHAPTHCaregiverSupportProgram@va.gov or call 412-822-2364.

