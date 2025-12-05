VAPHS Veterans Town Hall
When:
No event data
Where:
Bldg. 71, Learning Exchange
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for our next Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, December 10, at 1 p.m.
Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and representatives from VBA’s Pittsburgh Regional Office and the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Attend in person, via Webex or by phone:
- In person in the Learning Exchange in bldg. 71 on the H.J. Heinz III campus, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.
- Via Webex at https://shorturl.at/66e7N, webinar number
4 and password Zd3VT32xuK@ (93388329 when dialing from a phone or video system).
- By phone at 1-404-397-1596 and enter access code
4 – participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question