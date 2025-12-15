Red Cross Blood Drive

Give blood with the Red Cross and be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif.

Monday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Room 2M202, Learning Exchange Annex

4100 Allequippa Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15240

To make an appointment:

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code VAPHS

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1- )

VA Pittsburgh not responsible for Super Bowl contest. Learn more about the contest at Win a Trip to Super Bowl LX.