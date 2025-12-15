Skip to Content

Red Cross Blood Drive

Give blood with the Red Cross

When:

Mon. Jan 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Bldg. 29, Room 2m202, Learning Exchange Annex

University Drive C

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Give blood with the Red Cross and be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif.

To make an appointment:

  • Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code VAPHS
  • Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-)

VA Pittsburgh not responsible for Super Bowl contest. Learn more about the contest at Win a Trip to Super Bowl LX

