Red Cross Blood Drive at Heinz

Give blood with Vitalant on Jan. 26 in building 51's Recreation Hall on our H.J. Heinz III campus

Give blood with Vitalant on Jan. 26 in building 51's Recreation Hall on our H.J. Heinz III campus and Vitalant will enter you for a chance to win one of 26 $500 Rewards gift cards.

Monday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Building 51, Recreation Hall

VAPHS H.J. Heinz III Campus

1010 Delafield Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15215

Appointments recommended. To make an appointment:

Visit https://tinyurl.com/56tbffxc

Go to Vitalant.org and search with account code UW0230001

Call 1-877-25VITAL

VA Pittsburgh not responsible for gift-card promotion. To learn more about the promotion, visit 26 in 26 Giveaway.