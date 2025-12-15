Red Cross Blood Drive at Heinz
Give blood with Vitalant on Jan. 26 in building 51's Recreation Hall on our H.J. Heinz III campus
When:
Mon. Jan 26, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 51, Recreation Hall
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Appointments recommended. To make an appointment:
- Visit https://tinyurl.com/56tbffxc
- Go to Vitalant.org and search with account code UW0230001
- Call 1-877-25VITAL
VA Pittsburgh not responsible for gift-card promotion. To learn more about the promotion, visit 26 in 26 Giveaway.