Red Cross Blood Drive at Heinz

Give blood with Vitalant on Jan. 26 in building 51's Recreation Hall on our H.J. Heinz III campus

Give blood with Vitalant on Jan. 26 in building 51's Recreation Hall on our H.J. Heinz III campus and Vitalant will enter you for a chance to win one of 26 $500 Rewards gift cards.

Monday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Building 51, Recreation Hall
VAPHS H.J. Heinz III Campus
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15215

Appointments recommended. To make an appointment:

VA Pittsburgh not responsible for gift-card promotion. To learn more about the promotion, visit 26 in 26 Giveaway

