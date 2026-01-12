Monroeville Galentine's Day Get-Together
When:
Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Second floor, conference room 2-104
421 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA
Cost:
Free
VA Pittsburgh and Women’s Health invite women Veterans and service members to celebrate your service. Enjoy camaraderie, connection, and community with opportunities to learn about our programs and services.
• Resource tables
• Refreshments
• Crafts
• More!
Henry J. Parham VA Clinic
RSVP today to vaphsrsvp@va.gov!