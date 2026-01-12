Skip to Content

Monroeville Galentine's Day Get-Together

When:

Thu. Feb 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Second floor, conference room 2-104

421 Mall Circle Drive

Monroeville, PA

Cost:

Free

VA Pittsburgh and Women’s Health invite women Veterans and service members to celebrate your service. Enjoy camaraderie, connection, and community with opportunities to learn about our programs and services.

• Resource tables
• Refreshments
• Crafts
• More!

RSVP today to vaphsrsvp@va.gov!

