Monroeville Galentine's Day Get-Together

VA Pittsburgh and Women’s Health invite women Veterans and service members to celebrate your service. Enjoy camaraderie, connection, and community with opportunities to learn about our programs and services.

• Resource tables

• Refreshments

• Crafts

• More!

Thursday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Henry J. Parham VA Clinic

421 Mall Circle Drive

Monroeville, PA 15146

Go to the second floor, conference room 2-104

RSVP today to vaphsrsvp@va.gov!