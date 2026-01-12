University Drive Galentine's Day Get-Together
When:
Fri. Feb 13, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 29, 2nd floor, Learning Exchange, Room 2M-202
University Drive C
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
VA Pittsburgh and Women’s Health invite women Veterans and service members to celebrate your service. Enjoy camaraderie, connection, and community with opportunities to learn about our programs and services.
• Resource tables
• Refreshments
• Crafts
• More!
RSVP today to vaphsrsvp@va.gov!