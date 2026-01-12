Skip to Content

H.J. Heinz III Galentine's Day Get-Together

When:

Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

building 71, Learning Exchange, room C-150

1010 Delafield Road

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

VA Pittsburgh and Women’s Health invite women Veterans and service members to celebrate your service. Enjoy camaraderie, connection, and community with opportunities to learn about our programs and services.

• Resource tables
• Refreshments
• Crafts
• More!

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VA Pittsburgh's H.J. Heinz III Campus
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Go to building 71, Learning Exchange, room C-150

RSVP today to vaphsrsvp@va.gov!

Last updated: 