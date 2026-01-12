H.J. Heinz III Galentine's Day Get-Together

VA Pittsburgh and Women’s Health invite women Veterans and service members to celebrate your service. Enjoy camaraderie, connection, and community with opportunities to learn about our programs and services.

• Resource tables

• Refreshments

• Crafts

• More!

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VA Pittsburgh's H.J. Heinz III Campus

1010 Delafield Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15215

Go to building 71, Learning Exchange, room C-150

RSVP today to vaphsrsvp@va.gov!