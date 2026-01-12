Skip to Content

Vet Center Galentine's Day Brunch at White Oak Community Center

When:

Fri. Feb 13, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Where:

White Oak Community Center

1796 Lower Heckman Road

White Oak, PA

Cost:

Free

Women Veterans: RSVP today to join White Oak Vet Center for its Fourth Annual Galentine's Day Brunch on Feb. 13! Enjoy refreshments, crafts, conversation and the company of other women Veterans and service members at the White Oak Community Center.

Women Veterans and service members welcome, including National Guard and Reserve!

RVSP by Feb. 8 to .

Date and time:
Friday, Feb. 13, 9:30-11:30 am

Location:
White Oak Community Center
1796 Lower Heckman Road
White Oak, PA 15131

We will also have the Mobile Vet Center on site.

