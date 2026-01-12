Vet Center Galentine's Day Brunch at White Oak Community Center
When:
Fri. Feb 13, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
White Oak Community Center
1796 Lower Heckman Road
White Oak, PA
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans: RSVP today to join White Oak Vet Center for its Fourth Annual Galentine's Day Brunch on Feb. 13! Enjoy refreshments, crafts, conversation and the company of other women Veterans and service members at the White Oak Community Center.
Women Veterans and service members welcome, including National Guard and Reserve!
RVSP by Feb. 8 to
We will also have the Mobile Vet Center on site.