Vet Center Galentine's Day Brunch at White Oak Community Center

Fri. Feb 13, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Women Veterans: RSVP today to join White Oak Vet Center for its Fourth Annual Galentine's Day Brunch on Feb. 13! Enjoy refreshments, crafts, conversation and the company of other women Veterans and service members at the White Oak Community Center.

Women Veterans and service members welcome, including National Guard and Reserve!

RVSP by Feb. 8 to .

Date and time:

Friday, Feb. 13, 9:30-11:30 am

Location:

White Oak Community Center

1796 Lower Heckman Road

White Oak, PA 15131

We will also have the Mobile Vet Center on site.