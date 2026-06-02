VAPHS Veterans Town Hall
Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to attend to learn about VA programs, benefits and services.
When:
Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Bldg. 71, Learning Exchange
1010 Delafield Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to attend to learn about VA programs, benefits and services. You will hear from VAPHS leadership.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, from 2-3 p.m.
WHERE: Join in person, via Webex or by phone:
• In person in the Learning Exchange in bldg. 71 on the H.J. Heinz III campus, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.
• Via Webex at https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m49df3930c85d03de54cb326f8b2f561b
(28220530209@veteransaffairs.webex.com when dialing from a video system/application or dial 207.182.190.20 and enter 2
• By phone at 1-