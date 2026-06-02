VAPHS Veterans Town Hall

Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to attend to learn about VA programs, benefits and services.

Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are invited to attend to learn about VA programs, benefits and services. You will hear from VAPHS leadership.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 10, from 2-3 p.m.

WHERE: Join in person, via Webex or by phone:

• In person in the Learning Exchange in bldg. 71 on the H.J. Heinz III campus, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.

• Via Webex at https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m49df3930c85d03de54cb326f8b2f561b

(28220530209@veteransaffairs.webex.com when dialing from a video system/application or dial 207.182.190.20 and enter 2 ).

• By phone at 1- and enter access code 2 . Participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.