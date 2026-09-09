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Vitalant Blood Drive at University Drive

Logo for VA Pittsburgh Blood Drive with red blood drop and text on blue background.

Vitalant blood drive at VA Pittsburgh University Drive campus

When:

Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Learning Exchange, Bldg. 29 2nd floor

University Drive

Pittsburgh, PA

Cost:

Free

Give blood with Vitalant on Sept. 25 at UD’s Learning Exchange from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and receive a glow-in-the-dark Halloween Tee and a chance to win a $10,000 gift card.

To make an appointment:
• Schedule at vitalant.org with blood drive code UW0230003
• Call 877-25-VITAL
• Contact Justin Blake, 60-6147

VAPHS not responsible for T-shirts or gift cards. For T-shirt/gift card details, visit .

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