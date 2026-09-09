Vitalant Blood Drive at University Drive

Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Give blood with Vitalant on Sept. 25 at UD’s Learning Exchange from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and receive a glow-in-the-dark Halloween Tee and a chance to win a $10,000 gift card.

To make an appointment:

• Schedule at vitalant.org with blood drive code UW0230003

• Call 877-25-VITAL

• Contact Justin Blake, 60-6147

VAPHS not responsible for T-shirts or gift cards. For T-shirt/gift card details, visit .