Vitalant Blood Drive at University Drive
Vitalant blood drive at VA Pittsburgh University Drive campus
When:
Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Learning Exchange, Bldg. 29 2nd floor
University Drive
Pittsburgh, PA
Cost:
Free
Give blood with Vitalant on Sept. 25 at UD’s Learning Exchange from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and receive a glow-in-the-dark Halloween Tee and a chance to win a $10,000 gift card.
To make an appointment:
• Schedule at vitalant.org with blood drive code UW0230003
• Call 877-25-VITAL
• Contact Justin Blake, 60-6147
VAPHS not responsible for T-shirts or gift cards. For T-shirt/gift card details, visit