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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Tele-Town Hall for Unenrolled Veterans

VA Pittsburgh Virtual Tele-Town Hall for Unenrolled Veterans to learn more about VA health care, available services, and how enrolling can support your health journey.

When:

Mon. Sep 14, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Unenrolled Veterans, this one’s for you. Join us for a virtual Tele‑Town Hall on September 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. to learn more about VA health care, available services, and how enrolling can support your health journey. Your voice and your questions matter. We hope to see you there!

Virtual Tele-Town Hall meeting link

Microsoft Teams meeting 

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2880829388952?p=9XGmGuFJfh6CsxfxNJ

Meeting ID: 288 082 938 895 2 

Passcode: CL28qN2V 

Need help? | System reference

Dial in by phone 

+1 872-701-0185,,764955648# United States, Chicago

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 764 955 648# 

For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN

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