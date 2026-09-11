VA Pittsburgh Virtual Tele-Town Hall for Unenrolled Veterans to learn more about VA health care, available services, and how enrolling can support your health journey.

Unenrolled Veterans, this one’s for you. Join us for a virtual Tele‑Town Hall on September 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. to learn more about VA health care, available services, and how enrolling can support your health journey. Your voice and your questions matter. We hope to see you there!

Virtual Tele-Town Hall meeting link

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2880829388952?p=9XGmGuFJfh6CsxfxNJ

Meeting ID: 288 082 938 895 2

Passcode: CL28qN2V

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Dial in by phone

+1 872-701-0185,,764955648# United States, Chicago

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Phone conference ID: 764 955 648#

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