Virtual Tele-Town Hall for Unenrolled Veterans
VA Pittsburgh Virtual Tele-Town Hall for Unenrolled Veterans to learn more about VA health care, available services, and how enrolling can support your health journey.
When:
Mon. Sep 14, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Unenrolled Veterans, this one’s for you. Join us for a virtual Tele‑Town Hall on September 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. to learn more about VA health care, available services, and how enrolling can support your health journey. Your voice and your questions matter. We hope to see you there!
Virtual Tele-Town Hall meeting link
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2880829388952?p=9XGmGuFJfh6CsxfxNJ
Meeting ID: 288 082 938 895 2
Passcode: CL28qN2V
Dial in by phone
+1 872-701-0185,,764955648# United States, Chicago
Phone conference ID: 764 955 648#
For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN