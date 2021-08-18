 Skip to Content
Art Therapy "Grace"

When
Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Registration

Use meeting number/access code: 199 569 8179 and 
password: 3UveMSpS@35  

Go online to: 
www.tinyurl.com/7ykbj9y4
or
Join by phone: 
1-404-397-1596  

Allowing grace, or kindness, for ourselves to engage in practices to support our own wellness and regain connection supports our ability to embrace the present moment for ourselves and for those we care for. You are invited to engage in an art therapy exercise that might encourage this reconnection with the self through grace.

