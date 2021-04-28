Caregiver Support Annual Resource Fair
Thursday, May 13, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Learn about VA and community wrap-around resources available to Veteran caregivers and families.
There are three ways to join:
- Join via WebEx
Go to veteransaffairs.webex.com
Meeting number (access code): 199 685 2644
Meeting password: PemkJdD@672
- Join by phone
1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
Meeting number (access code): 199 685 2644
- Join from a video system or application
Dial 1996852644@veteransaffairs.webex.com
Please RSVP to Vanessa Beck, LCSW, Caregiver Support Coordinator:
412-822-2364 | vanessa.beck@va.gov