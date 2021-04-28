 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Caregiver Support Annual Resource Fair

When
Thursday, May 13, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Learn about VA and community wrap-around resources available to Veteran caregivers and families.

There are three ways to join:

  1. Join via WebEx
    Go to veteransaffairs.webex.com
    Meeting number (access code): 199 685 2644
    Meeting password: PemkJdD@672
  2. Join by phone
    1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
    Meeting number (access code): 199 685 2644
  3. Join from a video system or application
    Dial 1996852644@veteransaffairs.webex.com
    Please RSVP to Vanessa Beck, LCSW, Caregiver Support Coordinator:
    412-822-2364 | vanessa.beck@va.gov
See all events
Last updated: