Fayette County 2020 Veterans Town Hall

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director Donald Koenig invites you to attend our Veterans Town Hall on the Move sessions. The town halls, which are open to the public, are part of an ongoing effort to hear from Veterans and the community and to use this feedback to improve VA care. Front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns.

Our outpatient clinic town halls allow Veterans, their families and the general public to meet with VA leadership without having to travel to Pittsburgh. Attendees can ask questions, tell us what we are doing right and point out ways we can improve our services. Please reply to this message if a representative will be attending from your office.

Help us reach as many Veterans as possible! Please post the following links to your social media websites:

Facebook invite – https://www.facebook.com/VAPHS/

Calendar of upcoming events – https://www.va.gov/pittsburgh-health-care/events/