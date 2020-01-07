Mindful Mondays
VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness.
- When
-
Monday, Jan 27
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Call in to transform your day with a little dose of self-connection. Mindfulness brings balance to body, mind, spirit and emotions. When we engage with mindfulness, we feel an inner calm, serenity and harmony sweep over us.
Every Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. (except federal holidays)
Phone: 844-376-0278
Access code: 685412322