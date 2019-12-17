Mindful Mondays

VA Pittsburgh’s whole health facilitators invite you to join them once weekly for a moment of mindfulness. Call in every Monday (except federal holidays) at 9 a.m. to transform your day with a little dose of self-connection. Mindfulness brings balance to body, mind, spirit and emotions. When we engage with mindfulness, we feel an inner calm, serenity and harmony sweep over us.

Call 1-844-376-0278 and use access code 685412322.