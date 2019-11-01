 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Events

Learn more about events in our VA Pittsburgh health care community, including classes on health and wellness.

Whole Health Fair

Learn about how whole health can help you.

When
Friday, Sep 13
10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Where

H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Learning eXchange

Community Town Hall on the Move

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director invites you to attend our Veerans Town Hall on the Move.

When
Thursday, Sep 12
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Where

Westmoreland County VA Clinic

Community Town Hall on the Move

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director invites you to attend our Veerans Town Hall on the Move.

When
Monday, Sep 9
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Where

Beaver County VA Clinic

Veterans Town Hall

The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director invites you you to attend our Veterans Town Hall.

When
Wednesday, Jun 26
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where

H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Veterans Town Hall on the Move

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Interim Director Barbara Forsha invites you to attend the Town Hall event. Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend.

When
Thursday, May 30
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Washington County VA Outpatient Clinic Dedication

Join us to celebrate our new state-of-the-art outpatient clinic for Washington County area Veterans.

When
Thursday, May 30
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Washington County VA Clinic

Women Veterans Tea

Open to all women Veterans and service members. Come and enjoy some tea and baked goods, and take home a tea cup and saucer!

When
Wednesday, May 29
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center-University Drive

VA2K

Get some exercise and help Veterans who are homeless during the annual VA2K on May 15.

When
Wednesday, May 15
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where

H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Prev
1 2