Events
Learn more about events in our VA Pittsburgh health care community, including classes on health and wellness.
Whole Health Fair
Learn about how whole health can help you.
10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical CenterLearning eXchange
Community Town Hall on the Move
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director invites you to attend our Veerans Town Hall on the Move.
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Veterans Town Hall
The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director invites you you to attend our Veterans Town Hall.
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Veterans Town Hall on the Move
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Interim Director Barbara Forsha invites you to attend the Town Hall event. Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend.
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Washington County VA Outpatient Clinic Dedication
Join us to celebrate our new state-of-the-art outpatient clinic for Washington County area Veterans.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Women Veterans Tea
Open to all women Veterans and service members. Come and enjoy some tea and baked goods, and take home a tea cup and saucer!
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
VA2K
Get some exercise and help Veterans who are homeless during the annual VA2K on May 15.
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET