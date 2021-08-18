Qigong for Caregivers: Self-Applied Massage
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Registration
This class teaches:
- Massaging reflexes/microsystems and local areas of the body
- A short practice session using all four components of qigong
Our free, virtual classes show caregivers how the ancient practice of qigong promotes physical and mental well-being. VA instructors lead classes via Webex.
Each class teaches:
- The benefits of qigong
- All four components of qigong
- How qigong fits into VA’s Whole Health program
Classes open to caregivers of Veterans who receive VA health care and Veterans who care for one another. Registration required. To register, call 412-822-2364.