Qigong for Caregivers: Slow, Gentle Movements

Our free, virtual classes show caregivers how the ancient practice of qigong promotes physical and mental well-being. VA instructors lead classes via Webex.

Each class teaches:

The benefits of qigong

All four components of qigong

How qigong fits into VA’s Whole Health program

Classes open to caregivers of Veterans who receive VA health care and Veterans who care for one another. Registration required. To register, call 412-822-2364.