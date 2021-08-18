 Skip to Content
Qigong for Caretakers: Breathwork

When
Friday, Dec 3, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

This class teaches:

  • Four types of breathwork, including the essential breath
  • A short practice session using all four components of qigong

Our free, virtual classes show caregivers how the ancient practice of qigong promotes physical and mental well-being. VA instructors lead classes via Webex.

Each class teaches:

  •  The benefits of qigong
  •  All four components of qigong
  •  How qigong fits into VA’s Whole Health program

Classes open to caregivers of Veterans who receive VA health care and Veterans who care for one another. Registration required. To register, call 412-822-2364.

