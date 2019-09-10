The Bridge Screening and Discussion

PLEASE NOTE: This event was originally scheduled for Sept. 3 but has been moved to Sept. 26.

Suicide is a national crisis: Prevention is everyone's business. Veteran suicides are roughly 22 percent of all deaths by suicide in the U.S.

Join our Suicide Prevention Team on our H.J. Heinz III campus for a screening of the documentary “The Bridge” followed by a panel discussion. The film documents close to two dozen suicides at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge accompanied by “incredibly frank, often heart-wrenching interviews” with friends, family and several surviving attempters. To view the official trailer, visit http://www.thebridge-themovie.com/watch-now.