Get some exercise and help Veterans who are homeless during the annual VA2K on May 15. Employees are encouraged to participate.



We will walk at our University Drive and H.J. Heinz III campuses from noon until 12:30 p.m. UD participants will meet in the atrium; Heinz, at the pavilion behind building 50.



The VA2K is a great way to help homeless Veterans while getting some exercise. If you'd like to donate, please consider non-perishables such as canned soups, vegetables, fruits, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish and macaroni and cheese. Other items you can donate to help Veterans who are homeless include laundry detergent, dish washing liquid, toilet paper, paper towels, hygiene products, full-size shampoo, soap and shaving cream. No glass. All donated items will benefit Veterans who are homeless.