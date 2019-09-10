 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Veterans Town Hall on the Move

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Interim Director Barbara Forsha invites you to attend the Town Hall event. Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend.

When
Thursday, May 30
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where

168 Park Ave

Washington , PA

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Interim Director Barbara Forsha invites you to attend the Town Hall event. Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend.

Front line employees, including experts from the Veterans Benefits Administration, will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns.

See all events
Last updated: