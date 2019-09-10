Veterans Town Hall on the Move
VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Interim Director Barbara Forsha invites you to attend the Town Hall event. Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend.
- When
-
Thursday, May 30
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
168 Park Ave
Washington , PA
Front line employees, including experts from the Veterans Benefits Administration, will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with individual questions and concerns.