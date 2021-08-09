Virtual Women Veterans Health Public Forum
- When
-
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST
Ask questions and hear from VA Pittsburgh women’s health providers about:
- Women’s health services at VAPHS.
- New programs and initiatives such as on-demand oral birth control (see https://bit.ly/3rXwrSn) and women’s focus groups.
- COVID-19 vaccine considerations for women.
There are two ways to join:
- Online via Webex
Go to https://bit.ly/3CnNL82 and use access code 199 566 7331
- By phone
Call 404-397-1596 and use access code 199 566 7331.
Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.