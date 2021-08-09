 Skip to Content
Virtual Women Veterans Health Public Forum

When
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST

Ask questions and hear from VA Pittsburgh women’s health providers about:

  • Women’s health services at VAPHS.
  • New programs and initiatives such as on-demand oral birth control (see https://bit.ly/3rXwrSn) and women’s focus groups.
  • COVID-19 vaccine considerations for women.

There are two ways to join:

  • Online via Webex
    Go to https://bit.ly/3CnNL82 and use access code 199 566 7331
  • By phone
    Call 404-397-1596 and use access code 199 566 7331.
    Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.
