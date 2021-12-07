Virtual Veteran Town Hall
- When
-
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Get important VA updates and hear from VAPHS leadership and a representative from the VBA Pittsburgh Regional Office.
There are two ways to join:
1. Join via Webex
- Go to veteransaffairs.webex.com
- Enter the meeting number meeting number 2762 709 6092 and password w6tTsNVp*86
2. Join via phone
- Call 1-404-397-1596 and enter the access code 2762 709 6092
- Phone participants must press *3 to raise their hand to ask a question.
Our virtual town hall is part of our ongoing effort to hear from you and use your feedback to improve VA care. Veterans, families and the public are welcome to attend.