We will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Veterans age 65 and older on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at our University Drive campus.

Eligible Veterans:

Are age 65 or older, AND

Are eligible and registered for VHA care, AND

Receive their VHA care at VAPHS (to include VAPHS outpatient clinics in Belmont County, Ohio, and Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania), AND

Have NOT had any vaccinations in the past 14 days.



To ensure we can observe COVID-19 safety measures, provide ample parking, and avoid an unnecessary closure of our parking garage due to exceeding capacity, we ask Veterans:

Age 65 and older whose last name begins with A-G to report between 8 and 10 a.m.

Age 65 and older whose last name begins with H-M to report between 10 a.m. and noon.

Age 65 and older whose last name begins with N-T to report between noon and 2 p.m.

Age 65 and older whose last name begins with U-Z to report between 2 and 4 p.m.

If you plan to attend, please check our Facebook post often for updates to clinic information.

If we have not seen you recently but you plan to attend our COVID-19 vaccine clinic, you can save time in line by confirming in advance that you are still eligible for VA health care. To confirm your eligibility before you arrive, please call VA toll-free at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are not enrolled in VA health care, please call 877-222-8387 to confirm eligibility before you visit the clinic.

We are providing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This is a two-dose vaccination. We will schedule you to return to University Drive for your second shot in approximately 21 days. If you receive your first shot at University Drive, you must return to University Drive for your second shot. If you prefer to receive both doses at one of our outpatient clinics, please send a secure message via My HealtheVet to your clinic provider to see if you are eligible to schedule an appointment. Wait times might be lengthy at outpatient clinics.

If you are eligible and plan to attend the clinic at University Drive, please do not bring anyone into the building with you unless you need help with mobility or other issues. Wear a face covering and practice physical distancing (6 feet).

If you cannot attend the walk-in clinic, you can contact your VA primary care provider to schedule an appointment if:

You are an eligible Veteran age 65 or older.

You are under age 65 and believe you have an underlying condition that qualifies you for the vaccine now.

Due to high call volume, we advise you to contact your provider via My HealtheVet secure messaging.

We cannot at this time provide the vaccine to civilians, including spouses and dependents, or Veterans who do not meet all four of the criteria listed above. To ensure we are able to provide the vaccine to those Veterans who are eligible, please do not visit the clinic unless you are eligible.

Please note: The clinic is at University Drive only. Do not report to our H.J. Heinz III campus for the walk-in clinic.

We recommend you do not attend the walk-in clinic unless you are already enrolled in VA health care and receive care with us. If you are not yet enrolled, please confirm your eligibility to enroll in advance. If you apply and are eligible, be sure to enroll with us before you visit the clinic. We will have enrollment specialists on site, but you might have a lengthy wait and we cannot guarantee you will be eligible.

To find out if you are eligible to enroll in VA health care:

Call VA toll-free at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Apply at www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply

Download the mailable VA Form 10-10EZ

