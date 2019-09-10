 Skip to Content
Whole Health Fair

Learn about how whole health can help you.

When
Friday, Sep 13
10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Where

H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Learning eXchange

Learn how whole health:

  • Empowers and equips you to take charge of your health and live life to the fullest.
  • Focuses on your values and goals for health and well-being.
  • Adds complementary therapies to conventional medical care.
  • Teaches self-care techniques.

 
Whole Health at VA Pittsburgh Includes:

  • Whole Health coaching
  • Acupuncture
  • Pain management groups
  • Therapeutic yoga
  • Interdisciplinary Pain Rehab Program
  • Other specialty services as recommended by your provider
