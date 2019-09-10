Whole Health Fair
Learn about how whole health can help you.
- When
-
Friday, Sep 13
10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where
-
H. John Heinz III Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Learning eXchange
Registration
This event already happened.
Learn how whole health:
- Empowers and equips you to take charge of your health and live life to the fullest.
- Focuses on your values and goals for health and well-being.
- Adds complementary therapies to conventional medical care.
- Teaches self-care techniques.
Whole Health at VA Pittsburgh Includes:
- Whole Health coaching
- Acupuncture
- Pain management groups
- Therapeutic yoga
- Interdisciplinary Pain Rehab Program
- Other specialty services as recommended by your provider