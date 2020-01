Women Veterans Tea

Open to all women Veterans and service members. Come and enjoy some tea and baked goods, and take home a tea cup and saucer!



Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Order of the Eastern Star Ladies and our Women’s Health Program. Thank you for your service.



Join us on May 29 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Women’s Health Clinic at University Drive, Building 1, Room 1A175.