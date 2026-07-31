Veteran Care Coordinators

Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh

If you have questions, need someone to advocate for your right to quality care, want to report a concern about your care, or would like help getting started with these services, please contact a social worker at .

Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments

Creative arts therapies

Hormone therapy in limited circumstances

HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Policies and practices to know

The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.