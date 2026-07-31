Veteran Care Coordinators
Our Veteran Care Coordinators provide clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. They support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Care we provide at VA Pittsburgh
If you have questions, need someone to advocate for your right to quality care, want to report a concern about your care, or would like help getting started with these services, please contact a social worker at
- Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments
- Creative arts therapies
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.