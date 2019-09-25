 Skip to Content
Intensive Rehab Program

VA Pittsburgh's Intensive Rehabilitation Program (IRP) is an aggressive and comprehensive multidisciplinary rehabilitation program. The goal is to help restore each patient's physical abilities and return home in the shortest amount of time possible.

About IRP

IRP is available to Veterans after acute injury or surgery. The program typically lasts two to three weeks per patient. At the Heinz campus, a team of physical, occupational, and speech therapists work side-by-side and with each Veteran for three hours every weekday and one hour on the weekend. The goal is to restore each patient's physical abilities and return home in the shortest amount of time possible.

Location and contact information

Community Living Center
Building 50
Phone: 412-822-2115

What makes our program different

  • MyHome, one of the industry's most comprehensive rehabilitation suites
  • Close collaboration with VA specialists and surgeons
  • Family-friendly, professional service from a dedicated and compassionate rehabilitation care team
  • Evening therapy hours
  • Home visits to identify services and equipment needs prior to discharge
  • The opportunity to heal alongside other Veterans who understand your health challenges

Discharge outcomes

Stroke/acquired brain injury program
Measure Outcome for FY 2018
Total admitted 20
Average length of stay (days) 17.5
Discharge to pre-admission location 17
Discharge to sub-intensive rehab 2
Discharge to acute care/other 1
Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1) 28
Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2) Ultra High
Neurological program
Measure Outcome for FY 2018
Total admitted 7
Average length of stay (days) 29
Discharge to pre-admission location 6
Discharge to sub-intensive rehab 1
Discharge to acute care/other 0
Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1) 19
Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2) Ultra High
Medically complex
Measure Outcome for FY 2018
Total admitted 11
Average length of stay (days) 16
Discharge to pre-admission location 7
Discharge to sub-intensive rehab 4
Discharge to acute care/other 0
Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1) 22
Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2) Ultra High
Amputee program
Measure Outcomes for FY 2018
Total admitted 6
Average length of stay (days) 14
Discharge to pre-admission location 6
Discharge to sub-intensive rehab 0
Discharge to acute care/other 0
Average Functional Independence Measure (see note 1) 23
Admission Resource Utilization Group (see note 2) Ultra High
Total admissions for all programs
Measure Outcomes - 2014 to present
Total admitted 204
Stroke 110
Neuro 27
Medical 27
Amputees 32
Ortho 8
Admissions to IRP per year (average) 34

Note 1. Functional Independence Measure (FIM): Provides a uniform system of measurement for disability based on the International Classification of Impairment, Disabilities and Handicaps; measures the level of a patient's disability and indicates how much assistance is required for the individual to carry out activities of daily living. Minimally Clinically Important Difference (MCID) is change in FIM score of 22.

Note 2. Resource Utilization Group (RUG): categories of Very High or Ultra High have been associated with clinically meaningful changes in health outcomes.

Referral Process

Getting cutting-edge care is now as easy as 1-2-3. The referral system for our program is a simple three part process.

  • You must have a referral from your VA or private sector physician.
  • As part of this process, your referring medical team must evaluate your health care needs in the areas we serve, which include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech language pathology.
  • Your referring physician must also verify that you can commit to the demands of our program, which involve three hours of daily therapy across at least two rehabilitation disciplines.

Contact the HJ Heinz Community Living Center’s Admission Coordinator for all Intensive Rehabilitation Program referrals and communications.

Phone: 412-822-1845

Last updated: