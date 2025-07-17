Henry Parham VA Clinic
Our Monroeville clinic is named after the late Henry Parham, a WWII Veteran who made history as a member of the only all-Black unit to land at Omaha Beach on D-Day. He and his wife, Ethel, volunteered with VA Pittsburgh for decades, generously giving of their time and talents to assist Veterans. Staffed by VAPHS employees, the clinic provides eligible Veterans with integrated primary and mental health care, along with specialty and diagnostic services such as rehabilitation, optometry, imaging, lab, acupuncture, oncology, etc. It can serve approximately 400 Veterans daily.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
The Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic provides 446 parking spaces, including 50 handicapped spaces.
Transportation options include:
- A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus stop near the front door.
- Uber Health Connect for Veterans who qualify for beneficiary travel.
- Veterans Transportation Services for eligible Veterans.
Learn more at www.va.gov/healthbenefits/vtp.
Other services at VA Pittsburgh health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide non-pharmacologic options such as spinal manipulation, therapeutic exercises and counseling on healthy lifestyle choices.
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Staff in our gastroenterology department can provide the following treatments:
- Colonoscopy
- Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)
- Manometry studies
- Endoscopic ultrasound and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy
- 24-hour pH studies
Hematology/oncology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
- Diagnosis and treatment of all cancers and blood disorders.
- Cancer prevention and surveillance program.
- Oral chemotherapy clinic led by an oncology pharmacist.
- Access to clinical trials.
- Subspecialty care such as surgical oncology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, urology, radiation oncology and palliative care.
- Additional services such as nutrition, psychosocial oncology and social work.
- Coordination with other VA medical centers (VAMCs) and community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs):
- Oncology services via video telehealth at Altoona and Erie VAMCs.
- National teleoncology services for rare cancers and second opinions.
- Telegenetics program in coordination with the Philadelphia VA.
- Close to Me Infusion at select CBOCs.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Our comprehensive laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. We offer:
- Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for disease management
- Testing for infectious diseases
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
The MOVE! Program offers comprehensive support, including:
- Weight loss support groups
- Cooking classes
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
- Outpatient physical and occupational therapy
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation
- Blind and low vision services
- Traumatic brain injury/polytrauma services
- Geriatric evaluation & management
- Wheelchair and power mobility services
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
- Arthritis care; foot and ankle fracture care
- Repair of cartilage and torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery; rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance, including bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Primary care is offered at all VA Pittsburgh health care facilities. Your primary care team can help coordinate many other services as part of your care, including:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Appointments
Main Phone
Appointments
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
- Xrays
- Ultrasounds
- Computer Tomography (CT)
- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We provide social work services at all VA Pittsburgh health care facilities. Our social workers assess your needs and strengths and help you with goal setting, discharge planning, case management, referrals, counseling, support, research and advocacy.
To connect with a care coordinator, call
Telehealth
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to provide remote visits with health care providers. Our telehealth technologies include video conferencing, home telehealth (which lets you send us vital health information, like blood pressure readings, over the phone or internet), and store-and-forward telehealth (which helps you send your health information to experts at VA facilities using secure technology). We offer telehealth visits with providers in these fields:
- Mental health
- Retinal care
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care