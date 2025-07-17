Skip to Content

Henry Parham VA Clinic

Our Monroeville clinic is named after the late Henry Parham, a WWII Veteran who made history as a member of the only all-Black unit to land at Omaha Beach on D-Day. He and his wife, Ethel, volunteered with VA Pittsburgh for decades, generously giving of their time and talents to assist Veterans. Staffed by VAPHS employees, the clinic provides eligible Veterans with integrated primary and mental health care, along with specialty and diagnostic services such as rehabilitation, optometry, imaging, lab, acupuncture, oncology, etc. It can serve approximately 400 Veterans daily.

Location and contact information

Address

421 Mall Circle Drive
Monroeville, PA 15146-2207

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

The Monroeville VA Outpatient Clinic provides 446 parking spaces, including 50 handicapped spaces.

Transportation options include:

  • A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus stop near the front door.
  • Uber Health Connect for Veterans who qualify for beneficiary travel.
  • Veterans Transportation Services for eligible Veterans.

Learn more at www.va.gov/healthbenefits/vtp.

Other services at VA Pittsburgh health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide non-pharmacologic options such as spinal manipulation, therapeutic exercises and counseling on healthy lifestyle choices.

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening

Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Staff in our gastroenterology department can provide the following treatments:

  • Colonoscopy
  • Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)
  • Manometry studies
  • Endoscopic ultrasound and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
  • Small bowel capsule endoscopy
  • 24-hour pH studies

Hematology/oncology

If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

  • Diagnosis and treatment of all cancers and blood disorders.
  • Cancer prevention and surveillance program.
  • Oral chemotherapy clinic led by an oncology pharmacist.
  • Access to clinical trials.
  • Subspecialty care such as surgical oncology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, urology, radiation oncology and palliative care.
  • Additional services such as nutrition, psychosocial oncology and social work.
  • Coordination with other VA medical centers (VAMCs) and community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs):
    • Oncology services via video telehealth at Altoona and Erie VAMCs.
    • National teleoncology services for rare cancers and second opinions.
    • Telegenetics program in coordination with the Philadelphia VA.
    • Close to Me Infusion at select CBOCs.

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

Our comprehensive laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. We offer:

  • Analysis of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for disease management
  • Testing for infectious diseases

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

The MOVE! Program offers comprehensive support, including:

  • Weight loss support groups
  • Cooking classes

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries

If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

  • Outpatient physical and occupational therapy
  • Physical medicine and rehabilitation
  • Blind and low vision services
  • Traumatic brain injury/polytrauma services
  • Geriatric evaluation & management
  • Wheelchair and power mobility services

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

  • Arthritis care; foot and ankle fracture care
  • Repair of cartilage and torn tendons and ligaments
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Joint arthroplasty and replacement
  • Minimally invasive surgery; rehabilitation
  • Foot health maintenance, including bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Primary care is offered at all VA Pittsburgh health care facilities. Your primary care team can help coordinate many other services as part of your care, including:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Main Phone

Appointments

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

  • Xrays
  • Ultrasounds
  • Computer Tomography (CT)
  • Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We provide social work services at all VA Pittsburgh health care facilities. Our social workers assess your needs and strengths and help you with goal setting, discharge planning, case management, referrals, counseling, support, research and advocacy.

To connect with a care coordinator, call .

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to provide remote visits with health care providers. Our telehealth technologies include video conferencing, home telehealth (which lets you send us vital health information, like blood pressure readings, over the phone or internet), and store-and-forward telehealth (which helps you send your health information to experts at VA facilities using secure technology). We offer telehealth visits with providers in these fields:

  • Mental health 
  • Retinal care 
  • Dermatology 
  • Rehabilitation 
  • Primary care

