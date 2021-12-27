Pittsburgh VA Medical Center - University Drive - campus map
Use this to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print that so you have the highest quality image.
IMPORTANT UPDATES FROM VA PITTSBURGH
COVID-19 and flu vaccines at VA Pittsburgh: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see VAPHS COVID-19 Vaccines and flu shots.
COVID-19 testing: COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. If you have a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, call 412-360-6000 and select option #3 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities or to schedule an appointment for drive-through testing at University Drive.
Prepare for a visit: We screen everyone who enters our facilities for COVID-19 symptoms and limit the number of visitors. We require face coverings. For more information, please see Operating Status. Contact us before you visit: For some needs, we may be able to provide care by phone or video.
For the latest coronavirus information: Visit CDC: What you Need to Know
For VA-specific information: Visit COVID-19 Vaccines at VA, use VA’s Coronavirus Chatbot or read Coronavirus FAQs and Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
Use this to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print that so you have the highest quality image.