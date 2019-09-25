Mission and vision

VA Pittsburgh's mission is to honor America's Veterans with world-class health care, train their future providers, and advance medical knowledge through research.

Our vision

Our shared vision is to partner with Veterans and their families to optimize their health and quality of life through integrated, innovative, and compassionate care.

Who we serve

VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) proudly serves Veterans throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. An integrated health care system, VAPHS includes two clinical care facilities in Pittsburgh and five community-based outpatient clinics.

VAPHS also serves as a tertiary referral center for the western half of VA Healthcare–VISN 4, treating Veterans from Altoona, Butler, and Erie, in Pennsylvania and Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Our specialties

Our health care system is home to national independent liver and renal transplant centers, a regional cardiac surgery center, a bariatric referral center, an oncology referral center, and a dialysis center. VAPHS has been recognized as a National Center of Clinical Excellence in women Veterans health programs and in renal dialysis.

VAPHS has academic connections to more than 170 associated health educational programs, including the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Medicine and Dental Medicine. It also supports an active research program, including four National Research Centers of Excellence.