New researchers

Apply for a research position at VA Pittsburgh and learn how to submit your research project for review.

Applying to do research at VA Pittsburgh

Eligibility

In order to conduct research at VAPHS, you must hold a VA appointment (Without Compensation (WOC), VA full-time or part-time). Additionally, you must have the proper training and credentials.

(Link to: Employment, training, and credentialing, which is currently showing as NOT FOUND on prod.)

Do I need to submit my project as research?

Your project is considered research if it meets the following conditions:

It's a systematic investigation, including research development, testing, and evaluation

It's designed to develop or contribute to generalizable knowledge

If your project meets both conditions, and VA investigators will conduct research on VA time, on VA property, or using VA resources, you must submit your project as research.

If you project doesn't meet both conditions, and if it has none (or only some) of the characteristics of a VA research project, it does not need review by a VAPHS Research Review Committee.

If you're not sure whether your project qualifies as research, visit the Human Research page and refer to the QA/QI project section for additional guidance.

Submitting research for review

Submitting to subcommittee(s)

Note: This page is intended for investigators who have already secured funding or who have unfunded projects. If you're planning to request funding, please email Stephanie Partee to schedule a meeting with the Associate Chief of Staff for Research.

All research must be reviewed by at least one of VAPHS' Research and Development Committee subcommittees. VAPHS has four subcommittees that review research:

The Institutional Review Board (IRB)

The Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC)

The Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC)

The Research Scientific Evaluation Committee (RSEC)

Human subjects research: VA Central IRB

If you plan to conduct human subjects research using the VA Central IRB, please contact Kathy Parks.

Human subjects research: VAPHS IRB

If you plan to conduct human subjects research using the VAPHS IRB, you first need to register for a ProSPECT account. ProSPECT is the online submission system used for Human Subjects Research (and projects with a "not human subjects" determination).

To create an account, visit the ProSPECT page. ProSPECT is behind the VA firewall, so you'll need to use a VPN or your government-issued equipment to access it.

If you have questions about ProSPECT, contact the ProSPECT support team. If you have questions about the submission process, please contact the IRB staff.

Animal research: VAPHS IACUC

If you plan to conduct animal research that needs review by the VAPHS IACUC, please contact Beth Toth.

Research with human and animal subjects

If your project will include both animal and human subjects, please register for ProSPECT and contact Beth Toth.

Research: Not human subjects determination

If your project is research but does not involve human or animal subjects, you'll need to submit to the VAPHS IRB for a not human subjects determination. To begin your submission, create a ProSPECT account — the IRB only accepts submissions via ProSPECT.

If you have any questions, please contact the IRB staff.

Subcommittee review

Once you've made your submission, the appropriate review committee(s) will evaluate it and make a decision about the status of your project.

Research and Development committee review

Once your project receives subcommittee approval, the subcommittee(s) will forward it to the R&D committee for approval.

Notification

The ACOS for Research and Development (or their designee) will ensure that you've received all appropriate approvals. The ACOS will notify you (in writing) when all approvals have been granted. Once you've received this notification from the ACOS, you may begin your project.