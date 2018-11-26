Fayette County Veterans Getting Larger, More Modern VA Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

November 26, 2018

Pittsburgh, PA — The Fayette County VA Outpatient Clinic will move to its new, larger space in the Fayette Plaza at 627 Pittsburgh Road, Suite 2, Uniontown, PA, on Dec. 3.

The new location is just three storefronts away from the current clinic but has more than double the space at 16,000 square feet.

The larger space will accommodate the increasing number of Fayette County area Veterans who use VA care and allow for the addition of new health care services at the facility, including limited audiology services and more telehealth spaces.

The Fayette VA clinic was established in 2007 with approximately 1,800 patients. VA data shows more than 3,100 individual Veterans have used the clinic in the past year.

The new clinic will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 and a grand opening later in the spring.

The Fayette County VA Outpatient Clinic is part of VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

Media may contact Sheila Tunney, Public Affairs Specialist, at 412-360-1479 or sheila.tunney@va.gov for more information.